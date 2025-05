SANFORD, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department says a structure fire in Sanford started with a lightning strike Tuesday night.

Firefighters say it was in a gated community on Northumbria Drive.

No injuries are reported.

The fire department says more details will be released soon.

