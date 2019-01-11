Person dies after decapitation by helicopter at Florida airport, officials say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A death investigation in underway at the Brookeville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport after a person was reportedly decapitated by a helicopter, WFTS reports.
The death occurred around 3:35 p.m. Thursday, deputies said.
Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said deputies responded to the airport for “a very serious aircraft accident on the ground.”
Nienhuis said deputies found a person dead near a hangar on airport property when they arrived.
WFTS News reported officials said the accident involves a person who was performing maintenance on the helicopter.
Deputies would not confirm the identity of the victim or the cause of death.
Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board officials have been contacted to investigate the incident, deputies said.
