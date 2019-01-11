0 Florida clemency board pardons Groveland Four 70 years later

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Board of Executive Clemency agreed to pardon the Groveland Four on Friday.

The board, with newly seated Gov. Ron DeSantis at the helm, agreed unanimously to pardon the four men involved in the 70-year-old case.

In 1949, a white 17-year-old Lake County girl said she was raped and that her husband was assaulted, resulting in the quick arrests of four black men.

READ: 'He always said he didn't do it': Descendants of Groveland Four hope pardon is coming

Earnest Thomas was killed by an angry mob during a manhunt. Samuel Shepherd and Walter Irvin were shot by the controversial Sheriff Willis McCall after he said they tried to escape. Irvin survived, and he and Charles Greenlee spent much of their lives in prison after being convicted by an all-white jury.

Greenlee and Irvin were eventually paroled after serving lengthy prison sentences.

Members of the men’s families as well as the victim spoke Friday in front of the board, which is comprised of the governor, the attorney general, the agriculture commissioner and the chief financial officer.

The case received renewed focus after Sen. Marco Rubio, Gov. Ron DeSantis and newly elected Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried spoke publicly about the need to posthumously pardon the men.

READ: Governor-elect DeSantis wants pardon review for Groveland Four

"Seventy years is a long time," DeSantis said before taking office. "And that's the amount of time four young men have been wrongly written into Florida history for crimes they did not commit and punishments they did not deserve."

Recently, the Lake County Commission and all four Lake County constitutional officers wrote letters asking for the Groveland Four to be cleared.

This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at noon for updates from the board meeting.

READ: Could the 'Groveland Four' finally be pardoned?

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.