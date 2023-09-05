Man shot after carajacking & pointing gun at Bartow officers, Polk County sheriff says

BARTOW, Fla. — A man accused of carjacking in Bartow is in critical condition after investigators said he pointed a gun at police and was shot.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd joined Bartow Police Chief Andy Ray for a press conference Monday evening.

Judd said the suspect, 32-year-old Joshua Lee Walker, threatened his mother for her vehicle, but she refused.

He then stole a vehicle from a couple at a liquor store.

The sheriff said Walker crashed the car into two vehicles on U.S. Highway 98 and then pointed a gun at two Bartow officers when they responded.

Walker was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where he is still in critical condition.

Law enforcement said no officers were injured during the shooting, crashes or carjacking.

Judd said Walker has an extensive 30-page criminal history, with eight prior felony convictions and multiple outstanding warrants.

