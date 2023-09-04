1-year-old girl dies after being shot in the head in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A toddler died in Flagler County after deputies said she was shot in the head on Sunday.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Ranwood Lane in Palm Coast around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday after reports of a shooting.

At the home, deputies said they found a 1-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head. The girl was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies said no one has been arrested in the case at this time, but the investigation is active and ongoing.

