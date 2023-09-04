Tropical storm forecast to form in the Atlantic this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking a tropical disturbance off the coast of Africa that could develop into a tropical storm this week.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said the area could become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Lee by Wednesday or Thursday of this week.

Shields said it’s too soon to know where the storm will go.

Photos: Clean up underway in Cedar Key after Hurricane Idalia damages buildings, floods homes

“It is way too early to tell if this will be a threat to the United States or stay out to sea,” Shields said.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Hurricane season names These are the names for storms that develop during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. (WFTV.com News Staff)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X (Twitter) for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group