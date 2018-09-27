TAFT, Fla. - Deputies shot an armed man during a traffic stop in the Taft neighborhood Wednesday evening, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Three deputies in an unmarked vehicle stopped the driver for an unknown reason shortly after 9:15 p.m. at 3th Avenue and 3rd Street, authorities said.
"I don't have all of the particulars as regarding the reasoning or the probable cause for the stop, but I can tell you it was a stop that was initiated by our tactical patrol unit,” Orange County Capt. Carlos Torres said.
The driver got out of a pickup truck and pointed a gun at the deputies, who then opened fire, hitting the man, Torres said.
"The incident happened to be unpredictable. They didn't know what the actions of the individual were until the individual actually exited the vehicle," Torres said.
The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he is undergoing surgery.
A woman who was riding in the man's passenger seat has been detained for questioning, Torres said.
The identities of those involved were not publicly disclosed.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
No deputies were injured.
#BREAKING We’re on the scene of a deputy involved shooting near 3rd Ave in Taft. No one from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office appears to be injured, but one person has been taken to the hospital. Live coverage on #WFTVat11 @WFTV pic.twitter.com/dvKQoWPNJX— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) September 27, 2018
