Armed man shot, killed during confrontation with officers, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man armed with a gun was shot and killed late Tuesday night during a confrontation with officers outside an Orlando apartment complex, police said.
Someone called 911 after they heard a woman screaming during an argument with a man, police said.
Officers said they heard a gunshot as they arrived at the scene on the 5000 block of City Street in Charles Towne at Park Central.
Police confronted the man who brandished a firearm, and that’s when four officers opened fire, investigators said.
“Oh my God, this place is so safe. I mean, it has got everything in it. I never thought that anything like that would happen in here. I mean, I feel safe, secure. They got security 24 hours,” resident Beverly Emara said.
The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
“The officers who discharged their firearms are placed on temporary, paid administrative leave, as is the case in any officer involved shooting. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates all of OPD's officer involved shootings. That investigation is under way and once it is complete, FDLE turns its findings over to the State Attorney's Office and a determination is made there about whether any laws were violated,” a news release from the Orlando Police Department said.
The woman was not shot, but whether she was injured is unknown, police said.
