TRAFFIC: Deputy cruiser crashes on route to shooting; fatalities in Orange, Osceola Counties

An Orange County Sheriff’s deputy sustained minor injuries Wednesday in a crash that happened while he was responding to an officer-involved shooting in Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said Deputy Robert Gautam had his lights and sirens activated when he drove north onto John Young Parkway to assist Orlando police. Another car, driven by Edwin Martinez, 47, crossed the intersection and collided with the deputy’s cruiser, FHP said.
Martinez also suffered minor injuries, troopers said.
The crash remains under investigation.
A 69-year-old man from Orlando was killed Wednesday after he drove an SUV into a pond in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said the man was driving on Landstar Boulevard near Misley Drive at about 6:10 a.m. when he left the road and drove onto the shoulder. His SUV overturned and crashed into a pond, FHP said.
The driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
A 24-year-old Kissimmee woman was killed early Wednesday when she drove into a tree, FHP said.
Troopers said the woman, whose name was not released, was driving east on Four Winds Boulevard when she drifted into the south shoulder and crashed into the tree.
The crash remains under investigation.
