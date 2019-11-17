Man shot at Wawa after attacking security guard, police say

COCOA, Fla. - The Cocoa Police Department said a man was shot at a Wawa gas station on Fiske Boulevard and State Road 520 overnight.
Investigators said two men who were intoxicated were arguing inside the gas station when a security guard escorted them outside.
Police said things began to escalate when the men attacked the security guard and knocked him to the ground.
A witness inside the Wawa, who has a concealed carry permit, exited the gas station to assist the security guard, according to police.
Officers said the witness confronted the men and shot one of them when they walked toward him aggressively.
Police said the man was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.
The Police Department has not released the names of the people involved.
Cocoa police said the person who shot the man is claiming self-defense.
