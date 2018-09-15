Man shot in Daytona Beach during argument about tattoo, deputies say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An argument between two men over a tattoo in Daytona Beach ended in a shooting late Friday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Daniel Madsen, 24, of Palm Coast, was riding his bike near 10th and Vine Streets around 11 p.m. when a car pulled alongside him, deputies said.
The driver, who deputies did not identify, asked Madsen about a tattoo he allegedly owed him.
Madsen told deputies he got into the car to discuss the tattoo when the two men got into an argument and the driver shot him.
Madsen ran to a nearby house for help since he had been shot, deputies said.
The investigation is still active and no further details are available at this time.
