Winter Springs police release video of violent PS5 theft

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Winter Springs police released video Tuesday of a Facebook Marketplace exchange that ended with a victim being dragged by a vehicle and pepper-sprayed.

Police said the suspects fled the scene with a PlayStation 5 gaming console they obtained without providing payment.

The meeting was intended to be a routine transaction for the gaming system.

According to investigators, the situation turned violent when the suspects took the console and attempted to drive away, prompting the victim to chase the vehicle to recover the property.

The confrontation occurred when the victim ran to the suspects’ vehicle to retrieve the console.

As the victim reached the car, the suspects accelerated and dragged the individual a short distance. During the struggle, the suspects pepper-sprayed the victim before fleeing the scene.

Winter Springs police released video footage of the incident.

Authorities confirmed the victim sustained injuries during the robbery but is expected to recover.

The suspects were located and arrested, according to police.

