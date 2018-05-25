  • Man shot, killed at downtown Orlando apartment complex, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning in an Orlando apartment, police said.

    The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. at the Crescent Central station apartment complex on the 400 block of North Orange Avenue, police said.

    Download: WFTV mobile apps

    The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

    Several witnesses, including a possible shooting suspect were detained and are being questioned, police said.

    Neither the names nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Follow Channel 9 reporter Ty Russell on Twitter for live updates on this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot, killed at downtown Orlando apartment complex, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Amazon's real-time facial recognition software not everywhere in…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cocoa couple arrested after baby dies of fentanyl, cocaine overdose

  • Headline Goes Here

    Showers return Friday; tropical disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico to…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cheers! Amazon now delivers beer, wine to Orlando in as little as an hour