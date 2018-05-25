Man shot, killed at downtown Orlando apartment complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning in an Orlando apartment, police said.
The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. at the Crescent Central station apartment complex on the 400 block of North Orange Avenue, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Several witnesses, including a possible shooting suspect were detained and are being questioned, police said.
Neither the names nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Follow Channel 9 reporter Ty Russell on Twitter for live updates on this developing story.
Investigators are taking this car away from the parking garage at an apartment building where there was a deadly shooting in Downtown Orlando pic.twitter.com/nv10hucotB— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) May 25, 2018
Crime scene vans are going inside the garage. Here’s a picture of one of them at the Crescent Central Station apartments building pic.twitter.com/Xzk3V9gLcR— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) May 25, 2018
Several tow trucks showed up to the Crescent Central Station apartments in downtown ORLANDO. Working to learn if this is connected to this morning’s deadly shooting. pic.twitter.com/ip4H25qyc9— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) May 25, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}