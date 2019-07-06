Man dies after shooting outside apartment building near The Loop-Kissimmee, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after he was shot Friday evening outside an apartment building, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Santa Rosa Drive, near South John Young Parkway, across from The Loop-Kissimmee shopping plaza.
The victim, Harold Jones III, 35, was found outside with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said.
The suspected shooter is a man with short black hair, no facil hair, around 5 feet 9 inches tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black bandana, shorts, a black T-shirt and slippers, deputies said.
Officials said the shooter was armed with a silver and black handgun and fled the scene in a black four-door sedan, possibly a newer Nissan Altima, with tinted windows and after-market rims.
Deputies haven’t released any other details and are calling this an "isolated incident." They say “there is no further threat to the immediate public.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222. A reward of $1,000 is offered through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).
