Man shot multiple times in Tavares, police searching for shooter

TAVARES, Fla. — Tavares police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times Tuesday night.

Police said the man was shot around 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Maplewood Street.

Police said neighbors saw a dark midsized passenger car flee the scene following the shooting.

Investigators said the man is hospitalized in critical condition.

Read: Police: Teen arrested after almost running over Tavares police officer in a stolen vehicle

Police are requesting any witnesses or individuals with information related to the shooting to call 352-742-6200.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group