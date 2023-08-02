Man shot multiple times in Tavares, police searching for shooter

TAVARES, Fla. — Tavares police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times Tuesday night.
Police said the man was shot around 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Maplewood Street.
Police said neighbors saw a dark midsized passenger car flee the scene following the shooting.
Investigators said the man is hospitalized in critical condition.
Police are requesting any witnesses or individuals with information related to the shooting to call 352-742-6200.
