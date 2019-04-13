  • Man suffers burns as residents barely escape fire at Orange County condos

    By: Ashley Edlund , James Tutten

    

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Residents in an Orange County neighborhood watched in fear as people barely escaped a fire that ripped through nearby townhouses Saturday.

    Orange County firefighters were called out to a condo complex on Cygnus Drive near Avalon Park around 12:15 p.m.

    One victim in his 50s suffered burns to the arms and legs, firefighters said.

    A man at the complex said he had to escape through his bedroom window on the second story.

    Ramon Tejada said he was sleeping when the smoke alarm in his condo began going off and he went to his bedroom door to see what was going on.

    “As soon as I opened the door, all this black smoke came in, and I couldn't see anything after that,” Tejada said.

    Firefighters said the call came in as a car on fire in a garage and that smoke was billowing out of the homes as crews arrived.

    Fire crews battled the flames and contained the damage to two condo units. The Red Cross is assisting the people displaced.

    Firefighters said the state fire marshal is investigating.

     

