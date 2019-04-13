0 Man suffers burns as residents barely escape fire at Orange County condos

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Residents in an Orange County neighborhood watched in fear as people barely escaped a fire that ripped through nearby townhouses Saturday.

Orange County firefighters were called out to a condo complex on Cygnus Drive near Avalon Park around 12:15 p.m.

One victim in his 50s suffered burns to the arms and legs, firefighters said.

A man at the complex said he had to escape through his bedroom window on the second story.

Ramon Tejada said he was sleeping when the smoke alarm in his condo began going off and he went to his bedroom door to see what was going on.

“As soon as I opened the door, all this black smoke came in, and I couldn't see anything after that,” Tejada said.

Firefighters said the call came in as a car on fire in a garage and that smoke was billowing out of the homes as crews arrived.

Fire crews battled the flames and contained the damage to two condo units. The Red Cross is assisting the people displaced.

Firefighters said the state fire marshal is investigating.

#UPDATE Cygnus Dr. Townhouse fire: in the photos taken by #OCFRD UAS Operations (drone) Unit, you can see how the fire was through the roof in the end unit. Firefighters aggressively worked, and were successful, in keeping the fire from spreading to other units. pic.twitter.com/0l8fScDtqA — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 13, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: This is the view from the back of a townhome on Cygnus Drive, where crews are battling a fire right now. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/FMs07S0VZ7 — Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) April 13, 2019

NEW VIDEO: Crews are battling a fire on Cygnus Drive right now. You can see heavy smoke coming from a townhome here. Working on details. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/NRYzaDJONt — Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) April 13, 2019

#WorkingFire

13618 CYGNUS DR. Townhouse fire, one burn victim. Rescue 85 is transporting the burn patient to @orlandohealth Regional Medical Center. Call is working on Fire 6 radio channel, broadcast live on the @pulsepoint app. https://t.co/LPSHvJxWP2 #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/FjyJdxMX9i — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 13, 2019

