Man tried to abduct 10-year-old girl in Sumter County park, deputies say

WILDWOOD, Fla. - A man was arrested after deputies say he tried to abduct a 10-year-old girl in a Sumter County park Friday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Kevin Ramsey, 60, is facing an attempted kidnapping charge in relation to the case, deputies said.
According to deputies, the victim was playing in Lake Okahumpka Park at 6085 E. State Road 44 in Wildwood around 5:45 p.m. when she said a man wearing a gray shirt and jeans grabbed her right arm and tried to pull her with him.
The victim said she was able to break free from the man by hitting him, and then ran to her home, which is nearby.
She said the man chased her for a short distance before running to a tan color car and driving away.
Deputies said they found a man matching the victim’s description in a tan 2002 Chevy Malibu in a different area of the park, who they identified as Ramsey.
The Sheriff’s Office received no similar calls but encourage anyone who may have had an unreported encounter with Ramsey to call.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff's detective Nick Torchia at 352-7932621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
