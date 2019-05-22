0 Man who ran naked, made bomb reference in Daytona Beach airport, asks judge for mercy

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man who ran around naked inside the Daytona International Airport last year while making a reference to a bomb asked a judge for mercy Wednesday.

Voulsia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are shown in body camera video trying to catch John Greenwood as he yells, “We’ve got to get out of here!”

The body camera video also showed Greenwood jumping out of the baggage carousel and onto the floor. Watch Below:

Investigators said Greenwood claimed there was a bomb in the airport when he was arrested. At the time, Greenwood told deputies he had taken Molly, and he refused medical treatment.

Greenwood stood before a judge Wednesday and was emotional, Channel 9 reporter Mike Springer said. He said it was tough being in jail and has been hard on his family.

His attorney said Greenwood is taking his medication.

“Once this hits the TV in that jail, it's going to be really difficult for me, and I'm going to, at this point, I'm asking for your mercy and to get back out,” Greenwood asked a judge.

But the judge denied Greenwood’s request to be released.

Greenwood entered a no contest plea on the charges, which might land him 45 months behind bars.

Greenwood had been Baker-Acted twice in the past, officials said. Greenwood said being locked up has been particularly hard on his mother.

“I love my mother with all my heart. It's killing us for me to be in here. If you'd like to do this from the house, it would be a lot easier,” he said.

A sentencing date is set for July 12.

Greenwood's family was in court for the judge's ruling but did not comment to Channel 9.

