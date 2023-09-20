Man, woman arrested, accused of hanging antisemitic banners on I-4 overpass

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida law enforcement officials said they’ve arrested the last two people facing charges related to a neo-Nazi demonstration in Orlando earlier this summer.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said Ronald Murray, 41, and Amanda Rains, 36, are both accused of hanging anti-Semitic hate banners along the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge in Orlando in June.

Since last week, four people have been arrested on charges related to the demonstration.

Officials said the banners were in violation of House Bill 269, which prohibits individuals from displaying or projecting images onto a building, structure, or property without permission.

Murray and Rains are both charged with criminal mischief.

