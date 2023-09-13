Brevard County man accused of hanging swastikas, antisemitic banners on Orlando overpass

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man is accused of hanging swastikas and other antisemitic banners along an Orlando area overpass earlier this summer.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested Jason Brown, 48, of Cape Canaveral.

Officials said Brown was in violation of House Bill 269 when he hung the banners along the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge in Orlando on June 10. Officials said Brown claims to be a member of “Order of the Black Sun” an antisemitic, extremist group.

The bill prohibits individuals from displaying or projecting images onto a building, structure, or property without permission.

Officials said there are still three outstanding arrest warrants for additional demonstrators who live out of state.

Brown is facing a charge of criminal mischief.

