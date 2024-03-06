Marina merger in the works at Port Canaveral

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Port Canaveral leadership has zeroed in on the site of its next cruise ship terminal — the space Bluepoints Marina now occupies on Scallop Drive.

The port plans to move Bluepoints’ operations, which provides indoor and outdoor boat storage services, over to the Cape Marina property at the sea hub — about an 8-minute walk west.

Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray explained during a Feb. 28 Canaveral Port Authority meeting that the premium space can be used more efficiently if the two marinas merge into one and revealed that Cape Marina has already been informed that the port will not renew its lease in its current form.

