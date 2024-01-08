Police identify man shot to death in downtown Orlando parking garage

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police on Monday released the identity of a 35-year-old man shot to death over the weekend in a downtown Orlando parking garage.

Investigators said the shooting happened shortly before 2:15 a.m. Sunday at a parking garage on West Central Boulevard near South Orange Avenue.

Police said they discovered a vehicle that had crashed into a building directly across the street, and a shooting victim was seated in the driver’s seat.

They said the driver, Terry Shawn Rivers, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“We are still encouraging anyone who has information related to this incident to contact the Orlando Police (Department) Homicide Unit or pass on their information anonymously through Crimeline,” a police spokesman said.

Those with information about the shooting may call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

See a map of the scene below:

