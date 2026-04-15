Denny’s rolls out He-Man themed menu with sweepstakes prize

ORLANDO, Fla. — Denny’s is rolling out a limited-time menu tied to Masters of the Universe, bringing themed food items to locations nationwide, including restaurants in Florida.

The promotion began this week and includes several menu items inspired by characters and imagery from the franchise, with names built around the fantasy world of Eternia.

Dennys Masters of the Universe

Among the featured items is the He-Man Battle Burger, which includes beef, pulled beef, bacon and barbecue sauce, along with fries.

The menu also includes Eternia’s Premium Breakfast Slam, served with pancakes topped with mint chocolate chip ice cream and chocolate drizzle, plus eggs, hash browns and a breakfast side.

Other additions include a kids pancake dish called Jr. Grayskull’s Epic Cracklecakes and a berry-based shake called Skeletor’s Dark Shakeverse, both built around colorful toppings and popping candy.

Denny’s is also offering a lower-priced value meal under the same promotion, with a breakfast slam starting at $5.99.

Dennys Masters of the Universe

The themed menu arrives as restaurant chains continue leaning into movie partnerships and limited-time menus designed to attract both families and nostalgic adult audiences.

The promotion also includes a sweepstakes tied to the upcoming film release. Denny’s rewards members who order one of the themed menu items through April 22 can be entered for a chance to win a trip to the movie’s Hollywood premiere in May.

The special menu is available for a limited time at participating locations while supplies last.

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