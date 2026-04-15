Senior homelessness surges in Central Florida as rising costs push retirees into crisis

CENTRAL FLORIDA — We are seeing a startling trend in our own backyard: seniors are now the largest group experiencing homelessness in Central Florida. It’s a trend being seen across the country according to HUD.

Chris Ham, the CCEO of the Rescue Outreach Mission in Sanford, said the number of seniors they’re serving is only growing. He said older adults simply cannot keep up with rising costs.

“Life took its toll as it sometimes does,” Patty Kishbaugh, a resident at the Rescue Outreach Mission, said.

Kishbaugh is a lifelong resident of Central Florida. After she retired, her relationship with her partner ended, and she found herself no longer having a home to live in.

“At first, it was scary,” Kishbaugh said. “A new environment.”

Kishbaugh couldn’t afford to live somewhere on her own on a fixed income and found herself in and out of shelters. Something Ham said they see far too often.

“For many of our seniors they worked for 20, 30, 40 years,” Ham said. “They can’t always get a job. There’s not a lot of places for them to go. A lot of them want to work, but it’s a huge challenge.”

Ham said the organization provided permanent housing to 70 people in 2021, compared to 227 in 2025. The majority of those being seniors or kids younger than 18.

“It’s retired folks in your community who are really struggling financially,” Ham said. “More than 40% of Americans have less than $500 saved. That’s a huge challenge for our senior folks.”

Kishbaugh is now living at the Rescue Outreach Mission.

A case worker is helping her find affordable housing while she gives back by volunteering in their kitchen.

“That right there lifted my spirits, and it brought me back to where I needed to be,” she said.

The Rescue Outreach Mission is always looking for community support. Whether that’s by volunteering your time or making financial donations. You can call at 407-321-8224 or email at info@romcfl.org.

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