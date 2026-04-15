Body recovered in Orange County lake, identity unknown

Update:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirms that their marine unit recovered a body from the lake; however, we cannot confirm the identity at this time.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 for ongoing updates.

Original Story:

Channel 9 is providing updates on breaking news in Orange County.

Orange County missing fisherman

On April 15, at 8:54 a.m., deputies responded to Barnett Park to search for a man who did not return from fishing. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is currently at the scene actively investigating.

An update is expected within the next few hours, but this is all the information available for now.

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