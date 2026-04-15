Warning issued over AI utility scams in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Power & Light is warning its customers about a new artificial intelligence-based phone scam.

These new scams are becoming harder to recognize due to the sophisticated use of AI technology.

The utility company is urging customers to be vigilant to avoid falling victim to these fraudulent calls.

The AI-based scams are designed to mimic human conversation, making them more convincing than traditional phone scams.

Florida Power & Light advises its customers never to provide personal information over the phone to anyone claiming to be from the utility.

Customers should be wary of any call that requests sensitive data.

If a call is suspicious, customers are instructed to immediately hang up.

To verify the legitimacy of a call, customers should use the phone number printed on their utility bill to contact Florida Power & Light directly.

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