Man shoots another man to death during argument in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man shot another man to death Monday afternoon during an argument in the Washington Shores neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police said they were called shortly before 12:15 p.m. to the shooting at Drew Avenue and Thomas Street.
Investigators said a man was pronounced dead at the scene and the gunman remained at the scene.
The shooting happened near Washington Shores Elementary School, but students were not in class Monday because of the holiday break.
Homicide detectives are investigating the scene.
Police did not release the identity of either man.
