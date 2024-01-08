Orlando leaders to discuss measure aimed at stopping people from blocking sidewalks

ORLANDO, Fla. — City officials in Orlando plan to meet Monday to discuss a new measure that would make it illegal for anyone to block a sidewalk.

Commissioners said the new rule prevents anyone from intentionally standing, sitting, sleeping or placing objects that block others from the sidewalk.

Critics worry the measure would unfairly target the homeless.

However, police say the ordinance will apply to everyone, whether they are soliciting donations or handing out flyers.

