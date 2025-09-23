20-year-old from Marion County charged with exploiting minors, sheriffs say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Aiden Lucas Page, a 20-year-old from Marion County, was arrested on Friday, September 19, on charges of possessing child sexual abuse material and related offenses.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Page after investigating his use of Discord and X (formerly Twitter) to exploit minors online. Page admitted to trading child sexual abuse material and communicating inappropriately with minors.

Page admitted to using Discord for paraphilia-related sexual activities and agreed to a search of his phone, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The Umatilla Police learned about Page’s activities on Discord and X, identifying his residence in Marion County, and then handed the case to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

During an interview at Page’s residence, detectives found many messages on his phone indicating contact with individuals claiming to be underage. Page sent explicit photos to a person who said they were 13.

Another chat involved a 17-year-old with hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse, starting when the victim was 11.

Page openly recognizes that his involvement in child sexual exploitation is a serious matter. He’s currently being held without bond at the Marion County Jail and is on active probation for a previous child abuse charge that did not result in great bodily harm, with adjudication withheld.

