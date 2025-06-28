Marion County man faces prison time for possessing a gun as a convicted felon, US attorney says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A federal grand jury charged a Marion County man with possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, according to an announcement by United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe.

Juan Mario GonzalezPiloto, 40, could face up to 15 years in federal prison if convicted. The charges come from an incident last year when Marion County Sheriff’s deputies responded to his home after he was injured while handling a loaded gun.

According to court records, between 2013 and 2020, GonzalezPiloto was found guilty of five state felonies, including cannabis trafficking and violent resistance of a police officer. Despite these convictions, he was caught with a firearm, which is illegal under federal law for convicted felons.

Attorneys say this case is part of Operation Take Back America, a Justice Department initiative to fight illegal immigration, dismantle cartels and criminal groups, and protect communities from violence.

Officials say GonzalezPiloto’s indictment highlights ongoing efforts to enforce firearm laws and fight violence through initiatives like Operation Take Back America.

Assistant United States Attorney Hannah Nowalk Watson is prosecuting the case and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, along with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating.

