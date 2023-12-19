Mass shooting suspect Keith Moses skips court competency hearing, judge says

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s unclear when a man accused of a deadly mass shooting in Orange County will be back in court.

Keith Moses was supposed to go before a judge Monday afternoon for a hearing about whether he is competent to stand trial.

However, the judge said Moses refused to be transported from the jail.

Deputies say Moses shot five people in Pine Hills back in February, killing three.

Two doctors have reviewed whether he can stand trial.

The judge says he will go over those reports with attorneys next year.

