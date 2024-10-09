Massive Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay shut down due to Hurricane Milton

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers have confirmed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in the Tampa area has been shut down.

The massive bridge spans over 4 miles of Tampa Bay from St. Petersburg to Terra Ceia.

The bridge is closed by troopers for safety once sustained winds cross 45 mph.

It’s unlikely that the bridge will be reopened until after Hurricane Milton moves past the area.

Crews will also need to confirm the bridge is safe for drivers to access.

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is now closed in both directions. Real-time updates on bridge closures and openings can be found on https://t.co/xtCCK04nbm. pic.twitter.com/zDg5oz3url — FDOT District 7 (@MyFDOT_Tampa) October 9, 2024

