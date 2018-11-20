Mechanical issue strands thousands of cruise passengers in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Thousands of passengers were stranded in Puerto Rico on Monday instead of continuing a 10-day cruise aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's Jade ship.
The cruise, which departed from Miami, was supposed to include stops in Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, St. Kitts, Barbados, St. Lucia and Sint Maarten, but the voyage ended at the first port of call.
Mike Lischio, of St. Augustine, said cruise officials notified passengers Sunday evening that a mechanical issue left the ship stuck in a San Juan, Puerto Rico, harbor. The ship can carry 2,400 people.
"It's been pretty much confusion all day long," he said.
Lischio said several hundred passengers were able to secure last-minute seats aboard flights home late Monday.
"They would randomly call cabins and say, 'Hey, we've got a flight for you. Get your bags packed, and you have to be on the gangway in a half hour,'" Lischio said.
The breakdown comes as Puerto Rico's government announced an expanded partnership with Norwegian Cruise Lines.
A notice on a television in Lischio's cabin said the company would refund the cost of the cruise and provide a credit for a future cruise because of an unspecified mechanical issue.
"Stuff's going to happen," he said. "(I) got a few friends I wanted to see, so I'm disappointed. But I'll just rebook another one and go back again."
The company said the ship experienced a propulsion issue.
