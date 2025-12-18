Sewage spill prompts officials to issue alert for Lake Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando has issued a Lake Alert for Lake Orlando due to a sanitary sewage overflow.

City officials estimated the overflow caused roughly 10,000 gallons of sewage to enter private stormwater detention ponds.

They said it happened when a contractor hit a City of Orlando sewer force main pipe during a private directional drilling project along Lake Orlando Parkway.

This breach resulted in the sewage overflow impacting Lake Orlando.

City officials said its Water Reclamation Division responded quickly to stop the overflow and repair the damaged sewer pipe.

A contractor is currently in the process of recapturing the sanitary waste from the private ponds in an effort to minimize impact on the lake.

As a precaution, residents are being asked to stop all water contact activities related to Lake Orlando, including irrigation, until further notice.

Warning signs are being placed around Lake Orlando to alert the public about the situation.

City personnel will also begin collecting water samples regularly to monitor E. coli counts in the lake.

Officials said once testing shows that E. coli levels meet acceptable state water quality standards, signs will be removed and an update will be available through the city’s Lake Alert Hotline (407.246.2220) and on its website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group