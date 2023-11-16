Local

Medical marijuana & Black farmers: The uphill battle for a grow license

By Daralene Jones, WFTV.com
By Daralene Jones, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the medical marijuana industry continues to grow in Florida, the State has issued few licenses to farmers to produce the crop.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Out of those select few, only two Black farmers were given a license.

9 Investigates the difficult system set up by the state of Florida and the roadblocks to Black farmers to break into the business.

Read: ‘A seat at the table’: Black farmers fight to cash in on Florida’s $1B medical marijuana industry

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read