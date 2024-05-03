Medical reunion: Casselberry man meets crew who saved his life after heart attack

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 was there as a Casselberry man was reunited with the men who saved his life after he suffered a heart attack.

In February, 62-year-old Don Plakon had severe chest pain, became unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest.

“Yea it happened suddenly I guess I felt the pain and called 911. My wife said either you call, or I will and I said okay and from there the party began,” Plakon said. “I said who did the compressions because my ribs were still killing me. And it was the short one and he said he worked until his arms gave out.”

The crew from Seminole County Fire Department Station 21 was presented with a live-saving award for their efforts.

Plakon coded five times had four stints put in and walked out of the hospital in 12 days with no damage to his heart.

“It’s a proud moment for the fellas because it shows what we’re capable of in Seminole County and what the taxpayers pay for the product we deliver to them,” said Lieutenant Robert Cruthis. “We don’t always get this result of course it’s up to the big man upstairs but he gives us the tools.”

