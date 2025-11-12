Meghan Trainor brings ‘The Get in Girl’ tour to Orlando’s Kia Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Meghan Trainor has announced her The Get In Girl Tour, which will make its only Florida stop at Orlando’s Kia Center on June 30.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on June 12 in Clarkston, Michigan, and features special guests Icona Pop. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.

American Express card members can access Amex Pre-sale Tickets starting Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. for select North American shows. Fans can also participate in the Artist pre-sale by registering by Nov. 16 at 10 p.m., with the sale running from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20.

Ticket prices start at $25.50, with reserved and general admission options available.

The tour offers various VIP packages, including premium tickets and exclusive experiences such as a pre-show Q&A with Meghan Trainor and her brother Ryan Trainor. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project, supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

Trainor has partnered with HeadCount to encourage voter registration during the tour.

