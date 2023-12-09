Melbourne man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed in a crash on Interstate-95 in Brevard County Friday evening, troopers say.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2008 Suzuki Reno was headed northbound on the interstate just north of Palm Bay Road shortly before 7:15 p.m. when the driver lost control and ran off the left side of the roadway onto the paved median.

Troopers say the driver then overcorrected to the right and began to rotate clockwise before colliding with a guardrail.

According to FHP crash investigators, the collision with the guardrail then forced the sedan to travel back across the northbound lanes in a northwesterly direction.

Troopers say the driver then overcorrected again and began to rotate counterclockwise while colliding with tree branches.

That’s when investigators say the sedan continued off the side of an embankment and went airborne before colliding with the other side of the embankment.

The car eventually overturned and came to a final rest on its right side.

The driver, identified only as a 28-year-old man from Melbourne, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they’re still trying to determine what caused to driver to initially lose control of the car.

