1 dead after house fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — One person died after they were pulled from a house fire in Ocala Friday evening.

Firefighters with Ocala Fire Rescue were called to the 1900 block of Northwest 24th Court just after 9:30 p.m. Friday to investigate reports of smoke. Additional callers also reported a fire in the area.

The first crews on scene arrived to find a single-story home shrouded in smoke with flames visible through one of the front windows.

According to Ocala Fire Rescue, neighbors warned them that someone might still be inside the home.

Firefighters entered the home and searched through heavy smoke for any occupants and the source of the flames.

They eventually found one unresponsive person and removed them from the home.

The victim was taken to a hospital and later died. They have not been identified.

According to Ocala Fire Rescue, firefighters re-entered the home and found a fire burning in the attic.

The fire was completely extinguished by 10 p.m. The cause remains under investigation.

The Ocala Police Department, Marion County Fire rescue and the State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded.

