Man hospitalized after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man in his 20s was injured after a shooting Friday evening.

Deputies responded to Woodard Cove Court, near Winter Garden, around 6:20 p.m.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found the man who had been shot.

According to a news release, the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said they are still investigating the incident.

See a map of the scene below:

