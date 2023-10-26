Mental competency: A broken system

, Fla. — Criminal defendants deemed mentally incompetent are supposed to receive psychological treatment before trial.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
But as 9 Investigates uncovered, defendants sometimes can wait up to nine months.
Learn why the state of Florida keeps falling short at 5 p.m. Thursday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
Read: Lewiston shooting: At least 16 killed after gunman opens fire, Maine authorities say
©2023 Cox Media Group