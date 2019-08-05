  • Meterless spaces added to Orlando's Creative Village to facilitate parking

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando launched a ParkMobile app pilot program in hopes of making it easier to find and pay for parking downtown.

    Nearly 200 on-street meterless paid parking spaces are set up in the Creative Village area.

    "UCF and Valencia are opening their campuses in about two weeks, so, we'll have 7,000 or 8,000 students, faculty and staff here, right where we are, in just a couple of weeks," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

    If the program is successful over the one-year study phase, it could be implemented throughout downtown Orlando, officials said.

