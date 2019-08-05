Meterless spaces added to Orlando's Creative Village to facilitate parking

ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando launched a ParkMobile app pilot program in hopes of making it easier to find and pay for parking downtown.
Nearly 200 on-street meterless paid parking spaces are set up in the Creative Village area.
Related Headlines
"UCF and Valencia are opening their campuses in about two weeks, so, we'll have 7,000 or 8,000 students, faculty and staff here, right where we are, in just a couple of weeks," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.
If the program is successful over the one-year study phase, it could be implemented throughout downtown Orlando, officials said.
With @UCFDowntown and @valenciacollege classes at Creative Village starting in three weeks, today I joined Commissioners Hill and Stuart to install signage for the first meterless parking spaces in downtown. The ParkMobile app will make it easier to find and pay for parking. pic.twitter.com/J2kK6hGPEh— Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) August 5, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}