  • Missing child alert for three Florida children including a one-year-old boy

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for three missing children from Dade City.

    FDLE said Jeremy Simonds, 6, Justin Simonds, 6, and Christopher Christy, 1, were last seen Tuesday.
    Investigators said six-year-olds Jeremy and Justin have long hair that they wear in a ponytail.

    Related Headlines

    WATCH LIVE: Eyewitness News This Morning

    Investigators believe the children are with Christopher Christy, Sr., and Shannon Adams.

    Christopher Christy Sr., has multiple tattoos, including the letter “C” on both arms, the words “Turn ‘Em Out” on his left hand, and a star on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt and camouflage pants, investigators said.

    Investigators believe they may be traveling in a 2005 cream-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser with Florida tag number 663HB.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact FDLE or the Dade City Police Department at 352-521-1493.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories