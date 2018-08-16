Missing child alert for three Florida children including a one-year-old boy

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for three missing children from Dade City.
FDLE said Jeremy Simonds, 6, Justin Simonds, 6, and Christopher Christy, 1, were last seen Tuesday.
Investigators said six-year-olds Jeremy and Justin have long hair that they wear in a ponytail.
Investigators believe the children are with Christopher Christy, Sr., and Shannon Adams.
Christopher Christy Sr., has multiple tattoos, including the letter “C” on both arms, the words “Turn ‘Em Out” on his left hand, and a star on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt and camouflage pants, investigators said.
Investigators believe they may be traveling in a 2005 cream-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser with Florida tag number 663HB.
Anyone with information is asked to contact FDLE or the Dade City Police Department at 352-521-1493.
FL MISSING CHILD Alert for 1yo Christopher Christy, 6yo Justin Simonds & 6yo Jeremy Simonds. Last seen 35000 block Cook Avenue, Dade City. May be w Christopher Christy Sr. & Shannon Adams. 2005 cream PT Cruiser, FL tag 663HB. Call Dade City PD 352-521-1493 or 911. pic.twitter.com/ZcQxtaUb4R
