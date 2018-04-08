Missing kayaker found dead in Mosquito Lagoon

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County deputies said a missing kayaker was found dead Sunday in the Mosquito Lagoon.
Deputies said Scott Kemper, 53, was last seen Saturday at his home in Port St. John.
He took his 16-foot Tarpon Kayak out at Haulover Lake in Mims, deputies said.
His silver Toyota Scion was found at Haulover Canal with the kayak missing and all the kayak straps inside the car.
Deputies searched for Kemper via boat and aircraft, but a charter boat captain later found Kemper's body.
"Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to his family and friends as well as our appreciation to our community who offered their assistance in locating Mr. Kemper," said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.
No other details were released.
