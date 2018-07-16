  • Mistaken identity at sheriff's office causes slew of problems for Polk County man

    By: Kelly Healey

    POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff's Office officials said they are working to rectify a case of mistaken identity.

    Resident Michael Joseph Neely said he received a letter informing him that his license had been suspended because of a felony conviction.

    According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Neely's information was wrongly attached to another man with the same first and last name.

    "It is hard on you. I mean, when you discover, all the sudden, you are a felon and you have never done anything wrong. That is hard to swallow," Neely said.

    Neely said he must sort out his voter information, vehicle registration and car insurance.

    The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they believe human error is to blame.

    "It is just hard to deal with. It really is," Neely said.

