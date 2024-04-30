Modern Market Eatery cooks up Orlando expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Denver-based restaurant chain with a growing national footprint is looking to set up shop in Orlando.

Modern Market Eatery – which touts itself as “a better-for-you fast casual dining brand” — has expanded its franchise development opportunities to include the Orlando market.

The Colorado brand announced last week it is seeking franchisees to bring seven restaurants to the market over the next six to seven years.

