More Marion County Public Schools to offer free breakfast, lunch to students

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — More Marion County Public Schools students will get free breakfast and lunch this school year.
The district announced Tuesday that there will now be 56 schools offering free meals, which covers around 45,500 students.
Officials said the program is provided in partnership with the Community Eligibility Provision initiative and is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture. There is no application required to participate.
Schools hosting the free meal program include:
Anthony Elementary
Belleview Elementary
Belleview High
Belleview Middle
Belleview-Santos Elementary
College Park Elementary
Dr. N.H. Jones Elementary
Dunnellon Elementary
Dunnellon High
Dunnellon Middle
East Marion Elementary
Eighth Street Elementary
Emerald Shores Elementary
Fessenden Elementary
Fordham Early Learning Academy
Forest High
Fort King Middle
Fort McCoy School
Greenway Elementary
Hammett Bowen, Jr. Elementary
Harbour View Elementary
Hillcrest School
Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks
Howard Middle
Lake Weir High
Lake Weir Middle
Legacy Elementary
Liberty Middle
Madison Street Academy
Maplewood Elementary
Marion Charter
Marion Acceleration Academy
Marion Oaks Elementary
Marion Technical Institute
McIntosh Area School
New Leaf School
North Marion High
North Marion Middle
Oakcrest Elementary
Ocala Springs Elementary
Ocali Charter High School (new)
Ocali Charter Middle School
Osceola Middle
Reddick-Collier Elementary
Romeo Elementary
Saddlewood Elementary
Shady Hill Elementary
Silver River Mentoring and Instruction
South Ocala Elementary
Sparr Elementary
Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary
Sunrise Elementary
Vanguard High
Ward-Highlands Elementary
West Port High
Wyomina Park Elementary
Officials said schools were selected based on the percentage of students from each campus who are participating in one or more variations of public assistance/service programs.
