More Marion County Public Schools to offer free breakfast, lunch to students

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — More Marion County Public Schools students will get free breakfast and lunch this school year.

The district announced Tuesday that there will now be 56 schools offering free meals, which covers around 45,500 students.

Officials said the program is provided in partnership with the Community Eligibility Provision initiative and is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture. There is no application required to participate.

Schools hosting the free meal program include:

Read: What a croc: Reptile swimming under pier shuts down South Florida beach

Anthony Elementary

Belleview Elementary

Belleview High

Belleview Middle

Belleview-Santos Elementary

College Park Elementary

Dr. N.H. Jones Elementary

Dunnellon Elementary

Dunnellon High

Dunnellon Middle

East Marion Elementary

Eighth Street Elementary

Emerald Shores Elementary

Fessenden Elementary

Fordham Early Learning Academy

Forest High

Fort King Middle

Fort McCoy School

Greenway Elementary

Hammett Bowen, Jr. Elementary

Harbour View Elementary

Hillcrest School

Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks

Howard Middle

Lake Weir High

Lake Weir Middle

Legacy Elementary

Liberty Middle

Madison Street Academy

Maplewood Elementary

Marion Charter

Marion Acceleration Academy

Marion Oaks Elementary

Marion Technical Institute

McIntosh Area School

New Leaf School

North Marion High

North Marion Middle

Oakcrest Elementary

Ocala Springs Elementary

Ocali Charter High School (new)

Ocali Charter Middle School

Osceola Middle

Reddick-Collier Elementary

Romeo Elementary

Saddlewood Elementary

Shady Hill Elementary

Silver River Mentoring and Instruction

South Ocala Elementary

Sparr Elementary

Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary

Sunrise Elementary

Vanguard High

Ward-Highlands Elementary

West Port High

Wyomina Park Elementary

Read: ‘Ambitious,’ ‘turbocharged’: Disney plans to spend $60B on parks, cruise line over next 10 years

Officials said schools were selected based on the percentage of students from each campus who are participating in one or more variations of public assistance/service programs.





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group