    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - There was an almost 7 percent raise in passenger traffic at Orlando International Airport within the first six months of 2018, thanks to theme parks and competitive airfares, officials said.

     

    Airport officials said more than 24 million people traveled through OIA during the first half of the year.  

     

    “Along with substantial increases in spring break and summer travelers," Phil Brown, chief executive officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

     

    Officials said that about 21 million travelers came from within the United States, which is an increase of 6 percent. 

     

    “Orlando International has seen nearly seven percent overall growth," Brown said. "We can also thank our increases in air service, both foreign and domestic, for our record breaking first half numbers.” 

     

    The airport expects the number to go up to 47 million by the end of the year.

     

