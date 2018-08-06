0 Guide to downtown Orlando bars

Downtown Orlando bars are the focus of nightlife in a city known for fun. The choices seem endless, from friendly pubs to swanky martini bars to dance-centric venues. Here are top-rated downtown Orlando bars, according to locals.

>>Downtown Orlando's best restaurants



Wall Street Plaza, 25 Wall St.

In the heart of downtown Orlando, Wall Street Plaza is the hub of downtown drinking, eating and clubbing. Multiple bars and eateries are clustered here in one place, offering tourists a great place to begin exploring downtown Orlando bars. But the locals dig it, too.



Cantina, Hen House, Hooch, Monkey Bar and Shine are among the places to go for drinks, fun and food. The campy WaiTiki is a Tiki bar, with a kitchen that opens at 4 p.m., making it a great spot for a late lunch or a happy hour burger.



The Yard Bar is a center for pregame and postgame rallies for local sports, including Orlando City SC and the University of Central Florida Knights.



Regular events include weekly block parties, Sunday brunches and drink and food specials at the bars and restaurants. There are also seasonal and special events all year long. For more information on hours, locations, specials, events and more, go here.



Chillers, 33 West Church Street

This frozen daiquiri and beer joint has been a Church Street staple since 1992, and the 20-something regulars love it. Chillers is known for 3-for-1 drink specials, nickel beer and its other cheap drink specials. Expect a dive bar atmosphere with a lively vibe and friendly staff.



The Courtesy, Bar 114 North Orange Street

The Courtesy is a nicely-appointed craft cocktail bar with a menu of enticing beverages and bartenders who can create a custom cocktail. It also has a world-class selection of bourbons, rare craft beers and an impressive wine list. The Courtesy Bar offers classes on Saturdays at 5:15 p.m. to teach you how to make some of its exotic cocktails.

>>The Courtesy Bar profile | Photos



Downtown PourHouse, 20 South Orange Avenue

With no cover charge for live entertainment six nights a week, the Downtown Pour House offers a full bar with cocktails, beer and wine. The food is a cut above regular pub fare, though you can get some pretty outstanding wings if you want them.

The PourHouse is popular with the lunch crowd, serving up good burgers at a reasonable price. At night, the venue maintains an easygoing vibe, with live music.

The pub is locally owned by UCF graduates.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.