Extending SunRail to OIA could cost more than $257M

ORLANDO, Fla. - Extending SunRail service to Orlando International Airport could cost $257 million, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
“The capital costs, as I say, were much higher than expected because even though the corridor is generally there, there's a lot of very difficult and very expensive construction that would have to be done to make this a reality,” said Harold Barley, executive director of MetroPlan Orlando.
Related Headlines
On Wednesday, board members from MetroPlan agreed to have a special executive committee discuss the costs, funding agreements and decisions that will have to be made moving forward.
Besides funding, some of the complications include SunRail’s unfinished leg between DeBary and DeLand and whether to find a way to connect service with the Orange County Convention Center and International Drive.
Airport service could generate about 2,500 boardings a day, according to MetroPlan.
The committee will likely report back to the full board in September or October.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}